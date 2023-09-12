A fire in late July partially collapsed Auto Medics, and the lot has since been cleaned out. Only charred debris and gravel remain where Auto Medics once stood. The status of the investigation will remain undetermined for now, but St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said that can change if more information becomes available.
In the days following the fire, Blizzard requested and received the hard drive from a security camera on the property from Auto Medics owner Larry Crawford.
“Somewhere around there was like a couple of cars on lifts in that area,” he said. “It could have started in one of the vehicles, it could have started between the vehicles from the video that it showed.”
The video allowed Blizzard to identify the area where the fire started, but the distance was too great to spot exactly where or how it started. However, a couple of factors may have contributed to the extensive damage to the building.
“There was a lot of damage, and of course the building was destroyed, but even that may have been prevented if he had not left the (garage) doors open at the bottom and exhaust fan on to draw the fire from one side of the building to the other,” he said.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said there have been 101 structure fires since January, and 21 occurred at businesses.
Blizzard said the causes of around 25% of fires are undetermined. He estimated a $500,000 value loss in the Auto Medics fire.
“Maybe the building is just completely destroyed, or there’s just way too much damage to tell even where the fire started, let alone what caused it,” he said. “You know, in some cases, it may have more than one potential cause, and you can’t narrow it down to one particular cause, so that would cause it to be undetermined.”
Taking certain steps can sometimes prevent excessive damage in the event of a fire.
“Simply by like closing a door, a bedroom door, or an apartment door, you know,” he said. “Some of us don’t realize how much a closed door will stop smoke, especially in a bedroom.”
Blizzard said some fires will happen no matter what, but many can be prevented by identifying issues and letting an expert handle the problem.
“You know, if a certain breaker trips a lot, that’s usually an indicator that there’s a problem,” he said. “And instead of just turning the breaker back on until the next time it trips, have an electrician come and check it out.”
