The cause of a large fire that destroyed a local auto repair shop will likely go undetermined after the investigation didn’t find answers some may have hoped for.

A fire in late July partially collapsed Auto Medics, and the lot has since been cleaned out. Only charred debris and gravel remain where Auto Medics once stood. The status of the investigation will remain undetermined for now, but St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said that can change if more information becomes available.

Auto Medics Mug

A broken Auto Medics Mug sits in the gravel and debris where the auto repair shop once stood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.