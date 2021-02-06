The in-home caregiving and assisted-living industry is seeing an increase in job opportunities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local and state facilities.
Home Instead has been in business for 27 years. Its St. Joseph location opened up five years ago and a Maryville location has recently been established.
There are roughly 90 caregivers with Home Instead throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, according to Brent Hoffart, owner of the local Home Instead. He said there are more caregivers needed.
“With the pandemic, many industries have faltered or put people on the sidelines, and ... our caregiving industry has expanded,”Hoffart said. “The demand for home care is exponential right now, and people want to be in their home and stay safe.”
Hoffart said there was a demand for more caregivers even before the pandemic.
“The pandemic has just heightened the awareness of safety and wellness, in order to keep people in their home,” Hoffart said.
Hoffart added that with hospitals being overwhelmed, caregivers can help take care of someone who is returning home.
The field of caregiving takes a certain type of person and is not for everyone, according to Bobbee Karguth, recruiting and engagement coordinator with Home Instead.
“The most important part, as far as I’m concerned, is a caring heart,” Karguth said. “We look for a caring heart and responsibility. We have to make sure that caregivers are going to show up when they’re supposed to, the families are counting on us, the clients are counting on us.”
Valerie Huhn, deputy director with the Missouri Department of Mental Health and director of the division of developmental disabilities, shared the results of the staff stability survey from 2019 in which 26 states participated in.
“The turnover rate for direct support professionals in this field was 51.5% (in Missouri). The national average turnover rate of the 26 states that participated in the survey was 42.8%. We don’t have the highest turnover rate, but of the 26 states that participated, I think we were the sixth-highest turnover rate,” Huhn said.
Huhn said the high turnover rate is caused by low pay and the difficulty of the job itself.
“Supporting individuals with developmental disabilities is a great honor,” Huhn said. “They really let you into their lives, and there’s a chance that you will be able to support that person for a long time in various capacities.”