Garrett Holtz flips open a laptop and begins to read an essay about the causes of the Civil War.
It’s all there: slavery, states’ rights, the election of Abraham Lincoln and secession. To Holtz, a history teacher at Bishop LeBlond High School, it’s not too shabby.
“It’s a well-reasoned introduction,” he said. “There’s nothing new, nothing necessarily creative. It’s what I would expect from a high schooler turning in an essay about the causes of the Civil War.”
There’s one problem. The essay wasn’t written by a high school student ... or any kind of human being.
The eight paragraphs were created by a simple prompt typed into a new, powerful type of chatbot that’s taking the internet by storm. ChatGPT uses artificial intelligence, or AI, to find language patterns from huge quantities of sample text and data. It delivers results that can appear strikingly human.
“I experimented with ChatGPT and was astonished by what it gives back to me,” said Dr. Baoqiang Yan, a professor of computer science at Missouri Western State University. “It can create an answer instead of finding one from the internet, and that answer is rather convincing and articulated.”
Wave of the future
It’s easy to roll your eyes when hearing about the next big thing. Perhaps the launch of ChatGPT isn’t on par with “Mr. Watson, come here,” but many computer experts believe the technology has the potential to transform how millions of people work, study and look for information on the web.
OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory in San Francisco, unveiled ChatGPT in November. Two months later, it had 100 million registered accounts.
“You’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, yeah, this is the next fad,’” said Chris Rodgers, CEO and founder of a technology consulting company called Colorado SEO Pros. “I don’t think so on this one. What I’m reading in terms of how quickly this technology is accelerating, ChatGPT is almost just like a marker on the way to where we’re going.”
Yan said ChatGPT is different from common chatbots that rely on a narrow bank of information to answer specific questions about things like job listings or hotel availability. It’s different from search engines that use algorithms to provide a list of previously created content.
“ChatGPT is fundamentally different from the traditional chatbots in that it does not rely on any scripted answers,” Yan said. “It accepts any question and generates answers accordingly. The content seems to be generated by a real person.”
Ask about the origins of the Civil War and you get, “the causes of the Civil War were complex and can be traced back to the nation’s founding,” in the introduction paragraph.
Ask for an embed code to place a YouTube video on an HTML website and you get one that works.
Ask ChatGPT to write a Valentine’s poem, in French, and you get, “Joyeuse Saint Valentin, je t’aime plus que tout,” in the last line.
Who wrote that?
The information is unique but anonymous. That’s a sticking point for Holtz, who emphasizes that a LeBlond student did not try to pull a fast one by giving him an AI-generated essay. (A reporter gave it to him to ask for the teacher’s thoughts on the new technology.)
“If a student Googles something, it will at least take them to a website and they’ll be able to say, ‘This is where I got this from,’” he said. “I don’t see a utilization of ChatGPT in the classroom because there’s no source for it.”
That doesn’t mean people won’t try.
“ChatGPT is a double-edged sword in education,” Yan said. “It could be a very good learning tool, if used by students properly, but could be used for cheating as well. I tested ChatGPT with homework from three of my college-level classes and was given perfect answers.”
Any new technology comes with trade-offs. ChatGPT could be used to make people smarter, but it also tempts them to be lazier.
“Now we’ve got the next stage of technology,” Rodgers said. “Are we going to keep getting dumber? Is it so much that we have to think even less and have to use our brains even less to get information?”
At its best, ChatGPT could be utilized as an intelligent personal assistant, Yan said.
“People can use ChatGPT as a learning tool to upskill themselves,” he said.
The last few years demonstrated that technology doesn’t always bring out the best. After witnessing the disruption of the internet and misinformation on social media, the bloom may be off the rose this time around. Businesses will utilize ChatGPT to gain efficiency, but that will lead to job loss in some occupations.
Rodgers sees trouble ahead for any kind of copywriting or content-creation field. Yan could see an impact on many white-collar professions that have typically been insulated from technology-driven job loss: low-level coders, data analysts, customer-service agents, tutors, graphic designers and financial analysts.
“Because more and more people have seen great potential of ChatGPT in improving productivity while saving time and cost, I foresee that more businesses will embrace this technique,” Yan said. “Unfortunately, this implies some positions that overlap with what ChatGPT does may be reduced.”
An interview
with a machine
Then there’s the concern that the technology could be exploited. ChatGPT’s creators developed controls to prevent the platform from being used as a vehicle for hate and misinformation, but Twitter and Facebook once said that, too. Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI has Google moving to swiftly release its own AI system, fueling concerns that ethics will take a back seat to profits.
“Technology is moving very quickly,” Rodgers said. “There’s going to be another version and another version. It’s cool technology and it’s mesmerizing. I don’t think they were thinking, ‘Hey, are we ready for this?’”
Yan said it will be difficult to put the technology genie back in the bottle.
“Whether you like it or not, it is here and you have to adapt yourself to it and use it to benefit ourselves,” he said.
Maybe the last word in this story should come from ChatGPT and its billions of parameters.
Asked what kind of impact ChatGPT would have on St. Joseph, it responded: “It is a tool that can be used by individuals or organizations in St. Joseph or anywhere else to help them achieve their goals and communicate more effectively. For example, a business in St. Joseph could use ChatGPT to develop a conversational AI to improve customer service, or a school in the area could use it to create educational resources.”
Asked if some could lose their jobs, it said: “Yes, it is possible that the widespread use of AI language models like ChatGPT could lead to the displacement of certain jobs.”
