Annual Gun & Knife Show caps off final day at the Civic Arena on Sunday

The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show capped off its final day of their spring appearance Sunday afternoon at the Civic Arena.
The event, which takes place over the span of a weekend, brings together vendors, businesses and others from all across the country. Various guns, knives, ammunition, accessories, merchandise, hand-crafted products and more are what keeps a steady attendance. The gun and knife show is an annual tradition that happens twice a year: Once before the start of spring turkey hunting season and once before fall deer hunting season.
“More people feel comfortable on traveling, they get their COVID shots. People are wanting to get back to some type of normalcy,” said Kevin Hummer, CEO of RJ Promotions who is in charge of the coordination of the show.
The plan for the event was to have 200 tables laid out to interact with vendors. Even local businesses made an appearance on the main floor of the Civic including Bull’s Eye Trading Guns & Range, with a storefront located at 5415 US 169 Unit A in St. Joseph.
“Our main goal was to promote our store here in St. Joe, Bethany and Maryville. We’ve went through quite a bit of ammo, but our main goal of the day was to promote our stores,” said owner, Patrick Miller.
The event has multiple sponsors including Bulls Eye Trading and also newer business to the Savannah area, Brothers Arms, who opened up their guns and ammunition store in October of last year. Owner Clay Bricker saw this event and also saw this as an important opportunity to get the word out about their new business.
“This was a really good turnout and very pleased with the turnout of this. It was really big for me to be a part of this and for our community,” said Bricker.
The St. Joseph Gun & Knife show will be an annual event for the public and plan on making their next appearance in the venue in the fall.
