American Freight Furniture, Mattress, Appliance Store unveiled its newly branded store last week.
The store, located at 3715 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 12.
“We had a ton of folks that came out. First-time people or we have some corporate stores in Kansas City as well that have heard of us down there that are happy to have a local one, so we were really happy with the turnout,” said Corey Nixon, store manager.
The location, formerly FFO Home Store, was acquired by American Freight in 2020 along with all of that chain’s locations, which brings American Freight's store count up to 355. The company also combined with Sears Outlet, a leading national retailer for discounted appliances, in the same year.
“American Freight gives customers who used to shop at FFO Home an enhanced customer experience, with additional products and payment options,” said Will Powell, CEO of American Freight, in a statement.
Nixon believes American Freight will fare well in St. Joseph based on its price points, which able to meet any customer’s needs.
“With 355 stores, we have some massive buying power,” Nixon said. “So, getting and negotiating the best prices of deals for customers from suppliers, we are a great company for it.”
Nixon also said the American Freight location in St. Joseph plans on being a member of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for quite a while.
