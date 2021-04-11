American Electric Lofts hope to bring youth to downtown

The American Electric Lofts officially are open for business on 3rd and Jules streets in Downtown St. Joseph.
The original building that still stands today was built in 1892 as a dry goods manufacturing facility. The project has been in the works for some time now, but after four years, it’s ready for the public. It has 140 lofts available. It’s also equipped with amenities like a dog park, a yoga room, a fitness studio, a club room and soon-to-be Hazel’s Coffee Shop.
Miranda Smith is one of the new tenants. She said one of the selling points of the building is how new it is.
“I was gonna be the first person to ever live in my apartment because they’re brand newly remodeled,” Smith said. “You have all these things that you don’t have to drive out to go to. Like, I don’t have to go to Planet Fitness, I have Planet Fitness here.”
The structure of the building is the same, harping to the traditional look and feel of downtown. However, the inside has been gutted and equipped with new appliances and utilities.
Laura Wyeth of Berkshire Hathaway said that developers are taking advantage of historic preservation tax credits — a real estate trend happening around the nation, where developers take advantage of historic preservation tax credits. It takes buildings like the American Electric that have been vacant or in states of repair and gives them funding to do a project. Wes Grammer with Sky Real Estate out of Kansas City was the developer, and he said these take tax credits especially helped with this project.
“I mean its location in town, its prominence, the windows, you know, all of that; the bones of that building are fantastic,” Grammer said. “The deferred maintenance though inside the building, I mean, it’s just an old, wood structure, heavy timber structure, and needed a lot of work.”
Grammer said, overall, it was a $38 million project, for a building that cost $1 million. But, Grammer was able to bring Hazel’s and other shops to the bottom of the building. Not only does it help the local economy, but he said it creates a better sense of community. When it comes to downtown revitalization, living spaces are one of three major factors.
“There are three components: you need people working downtown; you need shops, restaurants, services, arts and entertainment,” Wyeth said. “And the third key factor, you need: market-rate lofts where people are living in large numbers downtown, which we’re finally seeing. And that will make the services like grocery stores, dry cleaning, dog grooming follow.”
A building like this with over 140 new tenants can help the local spots get back to their pre-pandemic foot traffic.
“Now that I live downtown, there are all kinds of cool little shops I kind of stopped at,” Smith said. “You could just take a walk down the street and go to, like, those little shops down there or a restaurant.”
It’s all going toward the main goal of getting more people downtown; creating a community. Wyeth said it’s getting there.
“It’s kind of a catch 22. Before a lot of businesses will relocate or start downtown, they want people living downtown. And people living downtown want those services and amenities,” Wyeth said. “And we’ve just kind of reached that crossing point where we’re getting all three of those factors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.