Steven Craig, the owner of Craig Realty, which owns East Hill Shopping Center, confirmed Monday morning that American Eagle Outfitters will officially be closing its doors in the mall. The last day that the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.
Avid shoppers said they were upset about the news that the store will be closing its stores and are a little concerned about what could be next.
Amid several recent business shakeups in St. Joseph, East Hills Shopping Center confirmed on Monday that American Eagle Outfitters is closing its location within the mall.
People began to speculate when American Eagle sent out an email over the weekend stating that the location would be closing but shoppers would still have access to the items online.
Steven Craig, the owner of Craig Realty, which operates East Hills Shopping Center, confirmed Monday morning that American Eagle will officially be closing its doors in the mall. The last day that the store will be open to the public is Jan. 15.
Craig also stated that the company is looking at the best next move for the mall.
"Yes, they are closing their store there,” Craig said. “You know, we continue to look at different uses for the mall. I think that the consumer is a lot different today than it was 52 years ago when the mall was built. Shopping is different. Shopping is not an all-day experience. Shopping is more of a targeted experience. One or two stores, not shopping an entire mall.
"So I suspect we'll have a variety of uses other than retail in the future that may include office space and may include entertainment uses that may include athletic uses. So we're looking at a variety of things, and we'll continue to examine what makes the most sense."
Tracy Saverino, an avid shopper at East Hills, said she was upset about the news that the store will be closing and is a little concerned about what could be next.
"I hate to see all this,” Saverino said. “I mean, I've been coming here (East Hills) my whole life and so I hate to see stuff closed. I keep wondering what's going to stay. How are they going to be able to afford to maintain such a big piece of property with so few tenants?”
There are some small sales taking place in American Eagle before it shuts its doors.
As of now, it is not known if American Eagle is looking to open in a new location in town.
