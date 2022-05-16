Altec Industries in St. Joseph is encouraging employees to build upon their skillsets with opportunities at a new in-house welding training center.
“If you’re doing one job and three to six months later you would like to learn some additional skills, that’s a great way to expand your knowledge,” said Carolynn Sollars, recruiting manager at Altec. “That’s something we’ve been working on for the last 18 months. We should be having that up and running pretty quick.”
The company’s means of production include a workforce of skilled individuals willing to learn new tasks every so often. The company, much like some of the larger employers in the area, is always in need of more workers. With openings for welders, painters, assemblers, electrical techs and even engineers, Sollars said she thinks it’s important employees be willing to learn new skills, given that many production tasks aren’t completely automated.
“A lot of people really kind of overlook the aspect of manufacturing in St. Joe with the population we have, but there’s a lot of opportunities for manufacturing careers and a lot of opportunities to expand your training once you get in,” Sollars said.
This is the first year Altec has partnered with Hillyard Technical Center to address some of those workforce needs. The school’s new 15,000-square-foot expansion will cater to more students pursuing manufacturing careers. Jill Huntsman, the director at Hillyard Technical Center, said that the project will hopefully double the output of welders as well as serve as an environment for students to cross-train to cultivate skills in not only welding, but precision machine technology and industrial equipment. For Altec as a partner, Sollars believes the company will benefit from that relationship close by.
“Altec is all about training up, so we will target the high school and the ones who are going into the trade schools to get them interested in Altec to see the long-term benefit here,” Sollars said. “We have associates that have worked here since they graduated high school 30 years ago and went through Hillyard Technical School, so we’re excited to be able to continue to expand that pipeline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.