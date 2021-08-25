Missouri Senate Bill 126 regarding to-go alcohol sales will go into permanent effect Saturday, Aug. 28.
The bill, which started as a waiver on a temporary basis on April 14, 2020, due to the financial strain COVID-19 pandemic, allows restaurants in Missouri to sell alcoholic beverages for on-the-go purposes with a few constraints.
According to a release from the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the bill states that to-go alcohol must be in a container that is durable, leak-proof and sealable and doesn’t exceed 128 ounces, the person taking the alcohol with them must have purchased a meal in conjunction with their alcohol purchase, no more than two to-go alcoholic beverages can be sold per meal serving and licensees must provide a receipt with the beverage and meal purchase.
Whitney Loehnig is the owner of Adams Bar & Grill and mentions that the bill's implementation when it first started as just a temporary waiver was critical for their business.
“At that point, every sale was crucial, so for us to be able to get those additional sales, the alcohol and the beer to go, it was super helpful,” Loehnig said. “We really didn't see an issue with it. The rules initially were a little unclear, but once we got all the fine lines taken care of, it was super simple for us.”
When asked if other bars may start offering food options alongside alcoholic beverage options just to profit off of to-go beverage purchases, Loehnig said she's unsure whether businesses may change their menus just for that opportunity the new Senate bill offers.
“I don’t know necessarily, just because I don’t know if that’s what they’re marketing towards. I’m sure it would be nice if they could send those out with their customers, but I don’t know that it would be worth it,” Loehnig said.
While it is a new dimension to Adams Bar & Grill business operations, adding the to-go beverages to the mix won’t change the way they dish out responsibilities among their staff.
“The only thing I think we’ve seen, when we grab a beer, our initial reaction is to take those caps off. As long as we remember, ‘can’t take those caps off,’ it’s no issue,” said Loehnig.
Missouri Senate Bill 126 also states that alcoholic drinks can now be sold by the drink and at package stores between the hours of 6 a.m. on Sundays until 1:30 a.m. on Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.