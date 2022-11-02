The Missouri National Guard is potentially partnering with Ag Expo to develop property in north St. Joseph.
In 2017, Buchanan County gave 40 acres of land at 5500 N. 169 Highway, near Border Wars Fireworks, to the Missouri National Guard. According to Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner, the intent was to build a training facility.
“The guard would need to do some dirt work there, but we've always felt like if the guard could utilize it, it could be a productive piece of property,” Sawyer said.
The agreement between the county and the guard included a 10-year revert clause, meaning the agency has until 2027 to develop the land or the county could take it back.
“The Missouri National Guard shall develop and build a facility and/or office headquarters on the property conveyed herein within ten (10) years from the execution of this deed,” states the agreement. “If the Missouri National Guard fails to timely build a facility and/or headquarters on the property, then title to said property and ownership shall revert back to Buchanan County, Missouri.”
However, the Missouri National Guard is considering a different option: a partnership with the Ag Expo.
On Sept. 19, the county commissioners met with representatives from Ag Expo and the Missouri National Guard to discuss the property. According to meeting minutes, guard officials asked the commissioners to amend the use for training and not put a facility there at this time. Instead, Ag Expo would build a 10,000-square-foot building on less than five acres of that land and give the guard access to it.
Kenney Newville, a representative for Ag Expo, wouldn’t confirm if the group is working with the Missouri National Guard but said the Ag Expo is looking for a home. He said there is enough money to build a facility but not enough to purchase property.
The original plan for the Ag Expo was to build hotels, a convention center and an agriculture event space for fairs and concerts along U.S. Highway 36, east of St. Joseph. However, due to a decrease in money and shifts in the market, the property sat empty for years and was sold in 2020.
Sawyer said the commissioners are open to letting Ag Expo build on the land near Interstate 29 and Highway 169 and not taking the property back, even though the Missouri National Guard didn’t build on it.
“If Ag Expo and the guard can work this out, and that's really up to them now — it's in their court — we're open to that conversation because we feel like it really does meet the expectation and requirement of the intent of the agreement,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer sees the development of the land as a positive for business and the sharing of the property as a win-win for both entities.
“The hope is that you would have guardsmen here that are staying in hotels and eating at restaurants and those kinds of things when they're doing their training,” he said.
“We thought, ‘Geez, if this is a place where maybe the youth could come and show their livestock and do things like that, that's a positive,’” Sawyer continued about the addition of the Ag Expo to the property.
Although there have been conversations about a potential partnership, no project has been confirmed, and a physical structure isn't expected on the property anytime soon.
