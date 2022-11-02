national guard property

More than 40 acres north of Highway 169 are owned by the Missouri National Guard but a portion of it could be developed by Ag Expo.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The Missouri National Guard is potentially partnering with Ag Expo to develop property in north St. Joseph.

In 2017, Buchanan County gave 40 acres of land at 5500 N. 169 Highway, near Border Wars Fireworks, to the Missouri National Guard. According to Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner, the intent was to build a training facility.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.