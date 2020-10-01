The Ag Expo Center's original location off Highway 36 east of St. Joseph will now not feature the center, as the land was sold to a development group that plans to turn the land into a manufacturing business park.
The land that has sat vacant for multiple years was designed to be the center of hotels and a convention center, and an ag event space for fairs and concerts. Due to a decrease in money and shifts in the market, the Ag Expo Center Board decided to sell the land and refocus on a new plan, said Ag Expo Center President and Executive Director Jerry Sprong.
Steven Craig, the chief executive officer of Craig Realty Group, is part of the buying team along with Kelly Crawford from E.L. Crawford Construction, and Adam Stein, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway.
Craig said the idea behind the purchase of land is to increase an opportunity for the supply chain within the hydraulics area. He mentioned current businesses in the St. Joseph area such as Altec, Gray Manufacturing and Snorkel International. He said he believes the market is there and this land can provide an opportunity to bring jobs to St. Joseph.
"What I think, the three of us would like to see, is bringing more of the supply chain industries to town so that they can cut the amount of time that these companies need to finish their products by having all the raw materials that are here locally, so they can draw upon them immediately," Craig said.
Craig said the interchange the Ag Expo was able to have the Missouri Department of Transportation build was a huge highlight to what makes the land attractive.
"What I really like a lot about it, it's very visible, so for whoever locates, they're going to have a high degree of visibility to both the community and the people traveling through the community," he said.
Craig said the fact it is in the middle of the country and by two highways allows for people to be able to easily travel.
Sprong said the interchange added a good amount of jobs when construction was being done and was ultimately the reason Craig was interested.
"Now we're going to have to change location, we need to just to remind ourselves what it's done for the community in terms of job creations, access to land development sites," Sprong said.
For the future of the Ag Expo Center, Sprong said the board is planning on looking at three different sites at around 40 acres, and the idea of having the ability to provide ag education and events will continue without the plans for hotels and other businesses.