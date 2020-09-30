It appears that an Ag Expo Center won't be built at its proposed location just east of St. Joseph off of U.S. Highway 36 after all.
Expo center leaders announced Wednesday afternoon that the land that had been long proposed for the facility is being purchased by developer and entrepreneur Steven Craig, who will develop a business park there.
“Ag Expo has always said if a developer came along that would bring great benefit to the community the Board of Directors would consider a change of location and/or venues. Mr. Craig’s purchase meets that test,” said Gerald Sprong, president and executive director of Ag Expo Center. “The park will be a tremendous asset for the community and will extend the economic impact Ag Expo has already brought.”
Steps are underway to continue the Ag Expo Center as a venue for educational opportunities, leadership for area youth and agriculture at a new location.
“As we continue to evolve the project to meet the region’s needs and goals, it makes sense to maximize the original site location toward further economic development with Steven Craig,” Sprong said. “Ag Expo Center is proud that through its efforts as a catalyst the entire area benefits from the development of the land to date, as well as the development that is to come with its sale to Mr. Craig.”
The sale was set to be closed Wednesday. Ideas for the land include a business park, similar to others in the Midwest that specialize in clean production and manufacturing.
“We never dreamed the Ag Expo Center project would be a catalyst to accomplish so many great things for the area, but it did,” Sprong said. “Development of the roads to the north and the south of the location, the bridge and the increased access have been significant engineering accomplishments that open many doors to further economic progress.”
Sprong added that the Ag Expo Center's vision is changing and becoming more refined to the region’s needs.
“We are working on a plan to enhance and complement the new developments that are coming to our community," he said. "We want to create a resource for area youth, businesses and families that is focused on agricultural development and education. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to creating a convention space.”