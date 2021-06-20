For years malls were the primary place people did their shopping, but after a year during which many were forced to make purchases online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some question whether consumer habits have shifted.
One of the largest mall owners in the United States, Washington Prime Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Sunday. In St. Joseph, Sabrena Housman, the general manager of East Hills Shopping Center, said that while the last year has been challenging, she remains upbeat about the future of malls.
“Well, the mall isn’t dying. We’re still great and thriving," Housman said. "Unfortunately we have had some stores close due to COVID and the pandemic hitting and that made some of them lose more money than they had anticipated, but we still have great traffic and all of our stores are making good volume and good money.”
Some mall customers, like Aneshea Quarles, who was shopping at East Hills this week, said shopping centers will need to do some work to bring people back.
“I do think if they had more stores that were more, like, not teenage-friendly but young adult-friendly then it would definitely get back to where it was,” Quarles said.
Despite having fewer stores in the mall at this time Housman said the number of people who come in is back to normal after the pandemic.
“We’re starting to see the traffic come back up, we’re getting close, we’re actually already at last year’s traffic numbers," Housman said. "It just doesn’t always feel like it’s that busy at once, but they are coming.”
Mary Kariker, a sales associate at Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, which is located at East Hills, said that even though some businesses have left, that doesn't mean the mall isn't a successful place.
“Things will move out but then things will move right back in," Kariker said. "A lot of the closures that have been in the mall were because the actual corporation closed those businesses, not because they weren’t doing well. So it was because of the pandemic a few stores closed and a lot of people just assumed that the mall’s not doing well, but it actually is.”
Housman said East Hills plans to host sales and special events this summer to bring in people who may not have visited recently. She added the mall's staff is actively recruiting new tenants.
