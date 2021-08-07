A new festival planned for next year will give people the chance to relive a simpler time.
In the fall of 2022, Castle Bridge Event Center will host the first Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival.
Castle Bridge is known for hosting weddings and also as a fun spot to spend Wednesdays with local businesses testing out their catering skills. The 20-acre property is located at 8403 U.S. Highway 59, at the edge of South Side St. Joseph.
Castle Bridge Proprietor Kevin Carver will make the land available to organizers, and they aim to build multiple stages for acrobatics, combat and even a jousting area.
“They’re coming in with their horses and their armor and they’re gonna throw down,” organizer Jonathan McClain said.
A Renaissance festival has these action events occurring with a corresponding storyline that typically includes the event’s king and queen.
“It’s kind of like a mini-movie going on in the background that we hope to portray on stage and with our live actors that will be throughout the entire festival,” McClain said.
The Bluffwoods festival will take place in the fall of 2022, and aside from some crafting tents, it will largely take place outdoors.
“There’s activities for literally every age bracket,” organizer Summer Kenney said. “I think we need festivals more than ever, so I think it’s a great time to bring one to St. Joe.”
Kenney, McClain and fellow organizers Russell Gummelt and Malagar Thorvik dressed in an era-appropriate wardrobe for an interview with News-Press NOW.
The organization behind the festival is somewhat of a grassroots effort. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, a fundraiser is planned at Castle Bridge which will have servers dressed in Renaissance fashion.
Tickets for the fundraiser are limited and priced at $40. Contact Castle Bridge to purchase tickets at 816-364-4640.
“We want to bring in as many crafters from the local areas as we can,” Thorvik said. “So if you’re out there tinkering in your garage, doing medieval-type things, come in and show your stuff.”
To find out more or to follow along with preparations for the Renaissance festival, go to
