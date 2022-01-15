In the future, those pushing a cart through the aisles of one local grocery store may find more than stockers and other shoppers.
Hy-Vee has announced plans to introduce its own security guards, possibly armed, at stores in the company’s eight-state service territory. The Hy-Vee retail security team will be “trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees,” the company said in a statement.
The company, based in Des Moines, Iowa, issued a news release in late December but declined to make a store official available for additional comment.
A store spokeswoman told the Des Moines Register that the guards would have “the same tools that third-party security guards and off-duty law enforcement officers have.” A photo showed Hy-Vee guards equipped with guns, Tasers and body cameras.
Hy-Vee, like many retail stores, already works with third-party contractors and off-duty police officers to provide security in its stores. Hy-Vee’s initiative will make the company’s own security officers available during all operating hours, according to the news release.
Sgt. Roy Hoskins, who works in crime prevention for the St. Joseph Police Department, said most bigger retail stores have sophisticated loss-prevention and security operations, from cameras to employees making sure customers don’t skip the line at self-checkout stations. Much of that effort occurs behind the scenes. Hy-Vee’s security employees would be much more visible.
“I think it’s a sign of the times,” Hoskins said. “A lot of places are going that way. I think it will certainly have an impact on the level of theft there.”
The grocery store chain wouldn’t be the first entity to bring in armed security guards. In 2014, security personnel at what is now Mosaic Life Care were authorized to carry firearms. In 2007, campus police at Missouri Western State University began to carry guns.
One of the issues for the private security industry can be the inconsistency of training and background, compared to licensed law enforcement officers with a police or sheriff’s department.
Hy-Vee said it will put its guards through training designed by its own retail security and law enforcement partners.
“These officers will provide another layer of safety and security for our customers,” Hy-Vee President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Gosch said in a statement provided by the company.
Mosaic and Western employ security personnel with previous law enforcement experience.
In St. Joseph, the city licenses 12 separate private security companies to operate at various businesses and other locations in the city. The code of ordinances gives the chief of police some regulatory authority over private security, though it’s unclear what that entails.
A bill in the Missouri Legislature seeks to take more of a statewide approach. House Bill 1527 would require private security guards to register with the state and to meet minimum training and certification standards.
Hoskins said his personal opinion is that more standardization in training and background might become necessary if the ranks of private security continue to grow.
“I don’t know if they go through anything like what we go through with the police academy, field training and annual training, but I would like to think they can take some measures to properly train people,” he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks private security as the 16th-fastest-growing occupation that doesn’t require a college diploma. Personal care aides are expected to see the greatest job growth among occupations that don’t require a degree.
