A popular pub reopening on Felix Street

In a time where a lot of local businesses are struggling, or even failing after the pandemic, one local St. Joseph spot is coming back to life.
After close to a year of closure, the Felix Street Pub, 516 Felix Street, is making a comeback with a new owner.
“I have a lot of help, so that’s not an issue,” the new owner Brian Loe said. “And I have a lot of time, a lot of bar experience on this side of the bar. And I know a lot about the pub, and I don’t wanna change it.”
Brian Loe is a St. Joseph native and works in IT security. He started coming to the pub about 15 years ago and loved the sense of community. Loe describes it as a microcosm of St. Joseph at large, with all walks of life and all kinds of people. The pub has been a staple on Felix Street since the early nineties, and Loe wants to return it to just that, with everything looking the exact same.
“I bought it, it’s pretty much a turnkey bar,” Loe said. “So, I’m going to not do a whole lot. I’m going to spruce up some things add a few things, but other than that, just try to keep the same. There’s nothing wrong with it before.”
In fact, he doesn’t want to change a thing. Loe said the floorplan will look the exact same, with the addition of new carpets and maybe a fresh coat of paint. Loe does see big things for the bar. He wants to bring in live music, bands and eventually host events. He said the very popular Tuesday night karaoke will still be around, and of course, the pool tables and darts. Loe’s goal is just to keep the doors open.
“I want to see downtown come back,” Loe said. “This is a common anchor point for downtown. If it’s open and we get a little bit of foot traffic, maybe somebody else will be attracted to come down here. We’ll get more foot track traffic and more businesses will come down here.”
The Wyeth Stover team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate made the sale, and said, “We were happy to facilitate another downtown success story … Not only is it an asset to downtown, but continues to the legacy of Jim Root, an early believer, investor and anchor of downtown revitalization.”
Loe is hoping to have the place ready to go by St. Patrick’s Day, as an homage to his friend and the late owner, Jim Root, who first opened the bar on that holiday.
“What Jim had going here was exactly what I want,” Loe said. “The only thing missing is Jim. Just a friendly pub, you can come in and have a cold beer a couple drinks, talk to somebody you’ve never met before.”