503 Farms Event Center officially opened in northwest St. Joseph at 16457 K Highway.
Owners Joey and Shauna Collins had been wanting to expand from their first business, 503 Winery, in Downtown St. Joseph.
“We’ve had the land and we were wanting to make it a cheaper place for younger couples to get married that are just starting out,” Shauna Collins said.
The couple has 172 acres that they plan to utilize by moving their winery to the location in a couple years and creating an RV park.
“Once the winery and RV park are in here we can have our own little area and we can host concerts and large events,” Joey Collins said.
The indoor section of the venue holds 150 people with an outdoor space for weddings ceremonies.
The couple has had these plans for nearly five years but didn’t expect to be opening the event center in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s either finish it or lose the money and we decided to finish it,” Joey Collins said.
The center already has weddings and birthday parties booked and is open to hosting any type of gathering.
They believe one aspect that makes the venue unique to others is the view.
“You can see all the way to White Cloud, Kansas, and up in Nebraska you can see all the way up to the valley,” Joey Collins said.
Collins said everyone who has seen the venue has loved it, and they had a wedding before it was even finished.
“The first wedding was in September and it wasn’t even all the way done but they loved it and wanted to get married outside with the view,” Shauna Collins said.
They are strong supporters of local businesses and want to do everything they can to help keep them around.
“We have tons of people that do catering, music, DJ’s and all local people that we’re going to try put in any time somebody asks about booking the venue,” Shauna Collins said.
The RV park will open in the spring with approximately 30 spots.
Anyone looking to book the venue is encouraged to go to the 503 Farms Event Center Facebook page or call 816-262-3310.