3 Wishes Bakery opened its doors at a new Downtown location Tuesday.
The bakery now is located at 410 Felix St., just down the street from the Civic Arena.
The business previously was located at East Hills Shopping Center until that storefront closed in May. The owners had been doing business from home during the lull period of the pandemic until opening in the new Downtown location.
Downtown is a place owners Jeff and Jackie Allison said they really wanted to be when they decided to open back up their own storefront.
“We’re real excited. That’s where a bakery kind of belongs, is Downtown,” Jeff Allison said. “We want to stay here. We like Downtown. Before we went to the mall, we wanted to come Downtown. We’re glad it just all came together now.”
3 Wishes Bakery has been serving gourmet cakes and cupcakes for eight years. Staff also cater for birthdays, weddings and other occasions.
In a time when it’s been difficult for small businesses to keep up due to slower traffic, those in the Downtown area have been able to rally together.
Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream welcomed the bakery by posting on their Facebook page and letting customers know of their opening. The Allisons have caught wind of the camaraderie among Downtown businesses and have been very appreciative.
“So far today, a lot of our customers have been business owners from Downtown. That means a lot just knowing that they come by to help you out and stick with you,” Jeff Allison said.
3 Wishes Bakery will have an official grand opening in the near future with the date still to be determined.