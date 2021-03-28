22 + 2 and Amnesia Too host 1st Annual Chili Cook Off Challenge to benefit UCP of NW Missouri

22 + 2, a group notorious for their food competitions, hosted their first annual Chili Cook Off Challenge Fundraiser at Amnesia Too Sports Bar & Pizza Joint, located at 2007 St. Joseph Ave., on Sunday afternoon.
The event came about with roughly two weeks notice, but co-founders of 22 + 2, Randy and Roney Widener, put on the in-person event since the usual Chili Cook Off which takes place at the Civic Arena had to go virtual and only judges and staff could be in attendance. All proceeds and donations from the event went to UCP of Northwest Missouri.
“We have a trophy between us, but we also have a trophy for first, second and third place and we're donating any proceeds and any donations from the shirt sales and anything is all going to UCP since I feel like they get left out a little bit with not having the Civic Arena this year due to COVID,” said Randy Widener.
The competition was done with anonymous judging and was open to the public for locals to come by and taste numerous chili recipes. 22 + 2 also has their own brand of beef jerky, salsa, buffalo wings, dry rubs and pepper blends. All types come in various levels of spice such as mild, medium, hot and inferno.
“A couple years ago, we all knew that we had some outstanding chili in the Chili Cook Off and not one of us got mentioned in anything,” said Roney Widener. So, two years ago, we decided we were going to set up our own canopy in the Civic Arena and we’ll all compete together and decide who has the best chili.”
The Widener brothers agree that having the competitions now and in the future take place at small business locations across the area is something that means a great deal to them as well.
