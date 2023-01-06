Hillyard Inc. is expanding onto property located on the former WireCo WorldGroup campus, directly north of Hillyard’s current facilities. The new distribution center is expected to be open and operating by late 2023.
St. Joseph’s business community deemed 2022 a successful year, and there already are several economic projects currently in the works for 2023 that many are keeping their eye on.
Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said there are several projects involving students in the coming months.
“We’ll be doing a ribbon-cutting groundbreaking for Hillyard Technical School, as we’ll be doing an expansion and programming there for workforce development as well as we’re working with Missouri Western and North Central Community College on the CTAC (Convergent Technology Alliance Center) project,” Redmond said. “Both are workforce development projects that will allow us to continue opportunities for student and adult learners. So we’re really excited about that. Those programs continue to evolve and grow and that creates opportunity for our community.”
Another project underway is the Hillyard, Inc. expansion in Downtown St. Joseph. It is expected to be one of the more significant projects to watch in 2023.
“We’re really excited about the Hillyard expansion,” Redmond said. “So obviously we had their groundbreaking in 2022 and we hope to do a ribbon cutting in 2023. We’re really excited from a workforce development perspective.”
Blake Roth, Hillyard Inc.’s, chief manufacturing officer, said that everything is running smoothly on the project and company leaders are excited about the official opening.
”The building will be done late this spring, early this summer, and we should be moving in an operational way next fall,” Roth said. “We’re excited to be opening a new modern distribution center and we’re excited to be in Downtown St. Joseph. And we’re very happy to be able to retain those jobs here in St. Joseph.”
Redmond said that all of these projects lead into the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 Community Plan.
”In today’s world, you can’t just work at having housing or land development or the best incentives, you really have to work are growing a better community,” Redmond said. “So we have to continue to look at how we’re creating a better place for folks to live and how we’re growing prosperity. So that continues to be a focus for us, is looking at those ways that we can grow and develop together as a community.”
The Chamber of Commerce is planning to publish articles in 2023 to help keep community members informed of what projects and events are taking place.
