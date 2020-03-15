Home Instead Senior Care in St. Joseph found that approximately 83% of older adults in the United States are living with at least one diminished sense.
The company is promoting its program to encourage communities to create an inclusive environment for seniors living with impaired senses.
While owner Brent Hoffart said sensory loss is common, most environments aren't designed to accommodate those living with challenges, such as impaired vision, hearing and mobility.
"We feel it's important for our caregivers and everyone on our team to truly understand what seniors are going through," Hoffart said.
Home Instead requires caregivers to use its aging sense kit. It includes a variety of materials that take away the loss of sight, hearing, taste and touch.
"We have them do things that seniors would normally do so they can understand the limitations and challenges," Hoffart said.
Wayne Peters is a military veteran from Savannah, Missouri, and has been dealing with sensory loss for the past six years.
"I don't usually watch television because everything is black and white and I just can't see everything too good," Peters said.
Over the years Peters has had to adapt and change the way he did certain activities because of sight, hearing and mobility obstacles. He wants everyone around him to understand the changes he's dealt with.
"I just hope a lot of people understand and know that I'm not myself," Peters said.
One aspect that's helped Peters through his struggles is the help of his caregiver.
"This is not what I'm used to, but I'm getting to where I like it now," Peters said.
Hoffart said the loss of senses can have a strong effect on seniors' emotional health and cause depression and isolation.
"Those activities that we all take for granted they're no longer able to do and it can lead to diminished health," Hoffart said.
Hoffart explains that it's easy for individuals to take senses for granted and he hopes they can be a resource to people in St. Joseph to learn about methods to improve seniors' quality of life.
Anyone wanting more information on sensory loss or the aging senses kit can go to agingsenses.com.