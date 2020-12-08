Beginning a business in 2020 is far more difficult than it was in 2019, and it’s hard to imagine giving away sales during a pandemic.
However, that is what Bryer Miller is doing at 989 Nutrition in Wathena, Kansas.
For the month of December, for every “Hunger Fighter” protein shake sold, Miller is making a donation to Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
“We’re shooting for $1,000, so that would be roughly 150 shakes,” Miller said. “We’re still in our first week, and I would say we’ve sold around $300 worth of shakes.”
Second Harvest estimates that every dollar donated to the food bank can provide three meals to those in need.
The Hunger Fighter shake is 989 Nutrition’s best-selling meal replacement shake. It combines the flavors of cookies, chocolate and cream.
“We see so many new faces, you know, that we haven’t seen before and that just shows you this community comes out for anything to help people,” Miller said. “We did a tea for my aunt who just lost her fight with breast cancer, and you know, it’s not about the money for us, we’re just trying to give back to people.”
989 Nutrition held its grand opening on Oct. 3, and the business sells protein shakes and energy teas with caffeine.
“We are right on the corner of Main Street right across from the Peters Creek Bridge,” Miller said.
Second Harvest is currently in the second week of its “12 Days of Christmas” food drive, which brings in donations of pasta, cereal, peanut butter and other items for middle and high school kids who participate in the Campus Cupboards program.
The food bank has had more demand for food this year than ever before. Compared to this time last year, they have given away 2.7 million more meals.