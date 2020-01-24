Downtown citizens of St. Joseph have expressed mixed opinions on the possibility of losing the majority of stoplights in the district.
The St. Joseph Traffic Commission is continuing to review a warrant study that suggests changing 21 of 24 Downtown intersections from traffic signals to stop signs.
Some Downtown business owners told News-Press NOW that they don’t believe the change would have a major effect on the area.
Geneo’s Pizza & Pub owner Melissa Palmer was one of these Downtowners, and said she isn’t concerned either way, as long as drivers are safe.
“I don’t think it’s going to hurt us or be good or bad,” Palmer said. “As long as everybody obeys the four-way stop rule.”
K. Kendall Photography owner Kevin Kendall, who opened his shop last summer, said he believes keeping the lights is the safer option.
“With the light system, it allows the drivers to know when they can go, it allows the pedestrians to know when they can go, and it just creates a more orderly situation,” Kendall said.
He said traffic stops with signs, particularly four-way stops, can lead to some confusion. He also has concerns that drivers may not be as drawn to the signs as they are to signals, which could be a problem for pedestrians who are out in numbers during the summer walking from shop to shop.
“I just feel it’s a lot safer for the pedestrians and the drivers to have the lights,” Kendall said.
Pat Modlin, who owns multiple properties and businesses Downtown, said he also would have safety concerns regarding the stops, but he does believe the lights would be the more efficient way to go.
“Considering I go in and out of Downtown daily, generally, I think it’s a good idea,” Modlin said. “I certainly find myself, multiple times, sitting at a stoplight and there’s no cars that are coming.”
He said the area around Felix Street Square does not have signs and is safe for pedestrians, but he understands that there would be a period of getting used to the change for drivers.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the commission has had concerns over how the ambiguous future of Interstate 229 could affect Downtown traffic. He said he is planning a presentation with the commission next month to discuss those possibilities.
If the commission ultimately decided they would like to see the lights switched out for signs, they would make a recommendation to the City Council. If the council approves the changes, Clements said a long transition period would be put into place in order to help drivers adjust.