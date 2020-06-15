Independent Tattoo Company in St. Joseph is providing free cover-ups for those with offensive, racist or gang-related tattoos.
The owners of the tattoo shop decided to do this as a way to give a chance to people who have changed their views or may have chosen the ink during a bad time in their lives the opportunity to erase the now-unwanted depiction.
Nick Spencer, a body piercer and part owner at Independent Tattoo, said examples of tattoos those at his business are covering up could include things like swastikas or confederate flags.
"We have those people where before they couldn't go to the pool with their kids or go somewhere like that and show these tattoos without that worry of being judged because they are such offensive tattoos," Spencer said.
Spencer said these situations can range from people formerly being in a dark place in their life to getting tattoos they didn't understand were offensive at the time.
The cover-up is designed by the artist to best eliminate the old tattoo and make a bigger new piece over the top of the original one.
Spencer said this is an effort for the shop to give back to the community and provide an ability for people to recognize their changes. Spencer said the shop has done face painting at the Noyes Home and other activities to continue to be a positive part of the St. Joseph community.
"Just because we're a tattoo shop and we look different from the rest of people doesn't mean that we're not a shop that doesn't work to give back to our community. ...We're very much on board with being the best part of the community we can be," Spencer said.