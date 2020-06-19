Astraea Consulting is offering a unique service to Northwest Missouri's small businesses to help them navigate sexual harassment in the workplace.
Chelsey Clark recently started the consulting business at 1023 N. Main St. in Maryville, Missouri, after noticing that smaller businesses didn't have the most effective sexual harassment policies.
Clark worked for the National Guard full time in the sexual harassment assault response and prevention program (SHARP) before starting the business.
"I saw business owners who had what seemed like great sexual harassment policies on paper, and then in practice there was a breakdown," Clark said. "I wanted to help owners move forward with having a harassment-free workplace."
Clark meets with small-business owners and management teams to discuss the right policies and plans to go over with employees designed specifically for that company.
"I'm all about being honest and upfront with business owners about sexual harassment in the workplace, and by cutting through that we can really get to the root of a problem," Clark said.
Clark believes it's in small businesses' best interest to prioritize sexual harassment to prevent damage to reputations, employee turnover and costs in court if an incident occurs.
"The average sexual harassment lawsuit cost out of court is between $75,000 and $125,000, and you double that when you go into court," Clark said. "Small-business owners, the stakes are so high for them they simply can't afford that."
Clark recommends businesses move past generic training videos that employees typically zone out from after five minutes.
"That's just not effective, but if you can have a personal training where you actually engage your employees and you ask them questions then you know they're actually learning what the employer needs them to know," Clark said.
Clark offers posters for businesses to put up in the workplace to remind and inform employees what sexual harassment entails.
"Part of sexual harassment is offenders don't know that what they're doing is sexual harassment or those dealing with it don't even know it's sexual harassment," Clark said.
Part of Clark's training is teaching employees how to make complaints in their specific business.
Clark said her flexibility and personable consulting is unique in the region with her consulting online, via Zoom or in person anywhere in Missouri.
"The long-term goal is to is to grow enough that I'm helping people all across the United States," Clark said.