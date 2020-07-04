On a hot Thursday afternoon in July, local artists are busy around the city decorating the windows of businesses with fireworks and their respective logos.
Each artistic creation is part of a selfie quest, dubbed the Commerce Connection Quest, to bring people out to St. Joseph businesses. The end result: Promote local artists and places of business and give away a trip to someone who participates.
The monthly promotion is the idea of John Norton, a business coach and host of the Missouri Business Podcast, where he conducts short interviews with entrepreneurs and business leaders.
"I had an idea of being able to recommend these businesses. And I was like, 'Who the hell am I? Who's gonna listen to me?' So how do I entice people to go and help the businesses?" he said, laughing.
The plan: Do a monthly rolling art show where the windows of local businesses are painted by artists from the area. To get people to stop by, Norton has them download his app, Commerce Connection Quest, which gives them a list of every business featuring either an ornate design or prominent piece of art. As they visit each business, they post a selfie on social media and tag Norton's podcast and each business. At the end of the month, Norton picks a winner for a free vacation to places like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Besides promoting his podcast, Norton said the quest will bring people to many businesses getting back on their feet after the COVID-19 shutdown. As businesses like Hazel's, Huckleberry's and Somewhere On A Beach Tanning pop up in social media feeds, it provides boosts in visibility without them having to pay for an ad on Facebook or Twitter.
"I tried to look up other things that were like it. I mean, there's other scavenger hunts and things like that. But the fact that the businesses all work together to promote, cross pollinate, do all those things. It's just been (great)," Norton said.
For participants, it gives people another activity to do that will allow for safe distancing and lots of time in fresh air.
"It isn't terribly hard, but it will take time to map it out. Have some fun with it — make a treasure map with the kids ... Just get around, help the businesses. That should be the focus, right?" he said.
The other focal point is the local artists who are donating their time and talent to liven up some storefronts. When Norton put out the call to artists to see if they would be willing to volunteer, he said one of the big hopes was that it will lead to bigger opportunities in the area.
"The thing that I got over and over again was, 'Hey, we don't mind doing some benefit work. That's cool. The problem we have is, after the benefit work, when someone needs paid money work in town, they go to Kansas City, and they pay for it there. And we're stuck doing benefit work,'" he said.
As artists are tagged along with their artwork and the businesses, Norton said he hopes that those names will be remembered for future projects.
"That's really the message. I want to get across — there's plenty of talent here in town and I want to keep showing it off," he said.
The Commerce Connection Quest is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. It is free to download. The contest is open to everyone 21 and older. For more information, go to http://www.facebook.com/missouribusinesspodcast.