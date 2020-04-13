St. Joseph city leaders met virtually on Monday to begin budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year and revenues are expected to be impacted b the current pandemic.
The city is preparing for a $1.8 million loss in revenues across all accounts due to an up to 30% loss in income caused by the economy being partially shut down during shelter-in-place orders.
“I’m optimistic, I hope that number improves,” Mayor Bill McMurray said. “Up until this point we actually saw a little bit of an increase in sales tax revenue. So that was very encouraging but then along comes the COVID-19 virus and we’re projecting a significant decrease.”
He said he isn’t comfortable trying to predict when business will get back to “a new normal,” but for now financial fat is being trimmed to make up for losses and to prepare for more of the same.
“We just don’t know,” McMurray said. “There are some businesses that won’t make it back, sad to say. For some other businesses it will difficult and we’re doing some serious belt-tightening.”
The first day of budget talks began with a look at operational spending and cuts being proposed in the predicted $167 million fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1 of this year. There are some expected increases in operations.
Health insurance for city employees budgeted to increase by 4.5% ($268,000) and LAGERS pension contributions could go up 1% (651,000). A 1% cost of living adjustment is planned to go into effect for employees beginning Jan. 1.
Salary and benefits in the public Safety Tax fund will exceed revenue brought in and the remaining balance of that fund will be used up, leaving an expense of $822,000 to be absorbed in the general fund.
Some cuts include reductions to budgets for travel, conference and training as well as a reduction in mileage reimbursement for employees and council members.
Around $1.2 million in contracted street maintenance from the general fund is being withheld from the next fiscal year. There still is expected to be $3.6 million worth of street maintenance done through the use tax and $900,000 done via CIP funds.
Multiple vacant positions will not be filled. Two full-time and one part time parking garage attendant positions will be eliminated. Patrolling parking technicians who normally enforce street and lot parking rules will be tasked with also checking the garages.
Three empty positions critical to the slurry seal streets program will not be filled. As a result, $167,000 worth of slurry seal will not be done.
The Aviation, Golf and Parking funds could see declining funds and will require attention, according to City Manager Bruce Woody’s budget statements. However, the Landfill fund has continued to see an increase in revenues after tipping fees were reduced in fiscal year 2019.
The Cellphone program discretionary fund is expected to be down nearly 45% below two years ago and Woody has predicted less money available for purchases for Police, Fire and Public Works.
The Gaming fund lost roughly $100,000 due to the Casino being closed by flooding last year, and is expected to lose the same amount due to COVID-19.
The overall recommended decrease in expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year would be 1.06% over the current fiscal year. Capital expenses could be reduced 19.20% for a combined effect for the overall budget of a 6.11% decrease over last year.
Woody also mentioned that the Aquatic Park and Krug Pool may not be opened this calendar year due to COVID-19, which would actually save the city $175,000.
“Bruce’s recommendation is that we do not open the pools this summer and that is primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis,” McMurray said.
McMurrays said the summer of 2021 should see those pools open as well as the new splash pad at Hyde Park.