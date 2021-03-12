The Buchanan Highlanders Pipes and Drums group is celebrating 30 years since its start and is looking forward to performing at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Joseph after a complicated year.
Roger Heard, the musical director of the group, said COVID-19 hit almost exactly a year ago, and the Buchanan Highlanders are happy to see it begin to end.
"Gigs have been few and far between this past year, but we’re ready to go again and this is our 30th year so we’re ready to get out and perform for people," Heard said. "We’re still blowing strong, there are still three original members of the group that are performing with the band regularly."
The group has a connection to law enforcement that is not only special, but one of a kind. The kilt worn by the members is called "Mourning the Thin Blue Line."
"This kilt was made for us. We have eight of these kilts with the family tartan ‘Mourning the Thin Blue Line’ and these are the only eight in the world that have been authorized, and so we’re proud to wear that for law enforcement and to honor law enforcement," Heard said.
Many members of the group have a connection or family connection to local law enforcement.
"Our lead drummer is retired Capt. Mark Brock, who was a detective of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s department. Another member of our group is the son of the captain to the highway patrol. Another member of the group is son of a former St. Joseph police officer, and I worked at the Missouri State Highway Patrol as a communications operator for 33 years," Heard said.
The group will be playing in the St. Patrick's Day Parade at noon on Saturday, weather permitting. They also plan to play at bars and pubs around Frederick Avenue and Downtown St. Joseph Saturday evening and on St. Patrick's Day.
