A sixth person has died of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.
The man was in his 80s and had preexisting health conditions, Stephanie Malita, health educator with the department, said Wednesday.
Buchanan County is recording 987 total cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Harrison County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The man who died was in his 50s, according to the health department.
The county has reported a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.