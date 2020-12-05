Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is performing a crime investigation at Bee Creek Conservation area in Faucett after a vehicle fire killed a person saturday morning.
The Sheriff's department received a call from St. Joseph Fire at 11:08 a.m. and started an investigation.
Sheriff Bill Puett said the investigation is still in its early phases and will go on throughout Saturday night and into tomorrow.
Puett said he expects to have an autopsy performed tomorrow and have more information from the investigation available, he said if anyone has tips to report them to the office.