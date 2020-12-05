investigation
Buy Now

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office set up a crime scene at Bee Creek Conservation in Faucett. 

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is performing a crime investigation at Bee Creek Conservation area in Faucett after a vehicle fire killed a person saturday morning. 

The Sheriff's department received a call from St. Joseph Fire at 11:08 a.m. and started an investigation. 

Sheriff Bill Puett said the investigation is still in its early phases and will go on throughout Saturday night and into tomorrow. 

Puett said he expects to have an autopsy performed tomorrow and have more information from the investigation available, he said if anyone has tips to report them to the office. 

Local Videos

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.