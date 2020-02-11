The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is in the middle of a new phone scam.
Sheriff Bill Puett talked about some of the reports that have been made recently.
“We were contacted by several people that an individual was calling them, stating they were with the Sheriff’s Office and threatening the person they called that they had not done a secondary DNA submission and that they were in violation and would be arrested unless they pay so much money,” Puett said.
Puett explained what people should be aware of when it comes to these types of scams.
“I think everybody has to understand that scammers could be anywhere in the world, and they use fear and intimidation to try to steal from people. So, first and foremost, never ever give any personal information, any credit card, debit card, any financial information, anything when somebody calls you,” Puett said.
He also warned that if money is given to scammers, that money can never be returned.
“They are from foreign countries where they’re calling in and threatening citizens in an attempt to get their personal information and then steal from them. Whether it’s one card or multiple cards or bank accounts or whatever they can get before they get shut down,” Puett said.
Since it is becoming difficult to rely on caller ID, Puett encourages those who have doubts to verify who they are talking to.
“We just want you to know, if in doubt, contact us if they say, ‘We’re with the Sheriff’s Office,’ even if they use my name, or one of the commander’s names. That’s all public record. ... It’s very easy for scammers to sound official, it’s always OK to check,” Puett said.
He stated that the Sheriff’s Office or any government entity will never threaten for money.