A recently released report by State Auditor Nicole Galloway showed just over $42,000 was seized in Buchanan County in 2019.
About $9,000 was transferred to the state "School Building Revolving Fund" while over $26,000 is still pending.
The report indicates zero dollars were transferred to federal agencies, unlike other counties that seized six or seven figures worth of goods with substantial amounts transferred to the federal government.
"Once there's an arrest made for a felony crime, the proceeds or money that's found, if believed to be proceeds from criminal activity, a request for civil forfeiture can be sent through the prosecutor's office," Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Capt. Shawn Collie said.
The report collects all law enforcement agencies that made seizures in 2019 by county.
After a seizure request is filed by the prosecutor, the money is sent from the law enforcement agency to a clerk for safekeeping.
For instance, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department sends the money to the Buchanan County Treasurer, who dispenses the money to the state or other parties upon a court order.
Collie said money can only be dispensed upon a felony conviction, and that the order to the dispense the money is part of a civil process.
In one example, Anthony Fifer had $586 seized after Drug Strike Force Investigator Josh Hewitt testified that the money was taken during an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
Fifer was sentenced to four years in prison.
Buchanan County's seizures pale in comparison to other counties like St. Charles and St. Louis.
According to Galloway's report, St. Charles seized about $1.6 million worth of valuables. About $1.3 million was transferred to a federal agency.
St. Louis County seized over $800,000, but returned about $476,000.
Buchanan County did not return any of its seized money, according to the report.
Collie said money seized in federal cases, or in cases worked jointly, often makes its way back to law enforcement.
"Typically, that money is sent back to agencies who are participants in the investigation," Collie said. "And it's put in a specific type of account (usable by law enforcement.)"
However, he said money seized in state cases does not return to law enforcement, but is instead sent to a state fund for education.
Civil forfeiture in Missouri is covered by the "Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act."
Collie said the law is unique in the fact that it requires a conviction.
Some counties, like Andrew, Nodaway and DeKalb, did not report any seizures last year.
The American Civil Liberties Union has criticized civil forfeiture in other states because some states do not require a criminal conviction at all.
"Today, aided by deeply flawed federal and state laws, many police departments use forfeiture to benefit their bottom lines, making seizures motivated by profit rather than crime-fighting," the ACLU said in a blog post. "For people whose property has been seized through civil asset forfeiture, legally regaining such property is notoriously difficult and expensive, with costs sometimes exceeding the value of the property.