With a little more than a month left in 2021, only 60 out-of-state fugitive arrests have been made this year.
According to the Buchanan County prosecuting attorney’s office, 103 out-of-state fugitives were arrested in 2019, while 88 were arrested in 2020.
“It’s not uncommon at all,” said Chad Gaddie, assistant prosecuting attorney. “People get arrested on fugitive warrants for different reasons, but it happens quite frequently in St. Joseph.”
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shawn Collie said the most common states for a fugitive to be from are Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa due to St. Joseph’s close proximity to those states. Besides these three, he said they do get fugitive arrests from other states, such as Texas, New York, California, Hawaii and Alaska.
For this area, Collie said a nonviolent crime, such as a drug-related crime, is the most for an out-of-state fugitive to have previously been charged with.
“The violent ones are a smaller percentage,” he said.
Collie said a lot of the time these fugitives will end up in custody due to car stops and other calls for service performed by the highway patrol, St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
After the out-of-state fugitive is arrested, Gaddie said the prosecuting attorney’s office will be advised that there is someone who is out of state and has a warrant. From there, he said they will file a fleeing from justice charge with the court.
“When they (the fugitive) is taken in front of a judge, they have the opportunity to either contest the extradition, at which point the other state is required to get a governor’s warrant and then come and get them,” Gaddie said. “Or else they can simply consent to the removal.”
If the fugitive has been charged with a crime in the area, Gaddie said typically their case will be resolved locally. Depending on the severity of the crime, the fugitive may be sent back to a different state.
“I think that our goal from the prosecuting attorney’s office is pretty simple. If the individual has committed a new offense in Missouri or here in Buchanan County, we want them to face punishment for that offense,” Gaddie said. “If they haven’t or they have already served their sentence, then our goal is to get them back to their original jurisdiction, so they can face justice there too.”
Collie said they work a lot with outside law enforcement agencies, who will inform them that a fugitive from their area may be here in Buchanan County. He said that officers from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and SJPD will be assigned to a U.S. Marshal Task Force out of Kansas City.
“Everyone has to understand that, kinda like with other cases, is that we rely on the community,” Collie said. “At times, we don’t want community members actually going out and trying to locate somebody and physically arrest them. But the information provided and the communication from the community to area law enforcement is vital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.