Mozingo Bridge Project

The Mozingo Bridge Project, located just outside Maryville, is one of the many improvements to rural infrastructure taking place in Northwest Missouri. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County roads will see multiple upgrades during the next five years after Gov. Mike Parson announced a new investment plan to improve rural infrastructure. 

The work is part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which is prepared and renewed each year for the projects the Missouri Department of Transportation will take part in. According to the MODOT website, work that will be included in the program involves highways and bridges, transit, aviation, rail, waterways, bicycle, pedestrian and operations and maintenance projects.  

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.