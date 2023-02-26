Tim Gach petting cattle

Local farmer Tim Gach pets one of his cattle last week on his farm south of St. Joseph. Recent precipitation has improved drought conditions in Buchanan County, but farmers still could be in trouble if subsoil conditions are too dry when it's time to start planting, Gach said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

About 85% of Missouri recently improved beyond the classification of drought conditions, but St. Joseph has been experiencing drought conditions until recently.

According to national drought maps, Buchanan County was in abnormally dry conditions, until the most recent update on Thursday.

