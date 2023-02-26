Local farmer Tim Gach pets one of his cattle last week on his farm south of St. Joseph. Recent precipitation has improved drought conditions in Buchanan County, but farmers still could be in trouble if subsoil conditions are too dry when it's time to start planting, Gach said.
About 85% of Missouri recently improved beyond the classification of drought conditions, but St. Joseph has been experiencing drought conditions until recently.
According to national drought maps, Buchanan County was in abnormally dry conditions, until the most recent update on Thursday.
If precipitation levels don't continue to improve, it could spell trouble as farmers prepare to plant crops. Recent rain and snowfall have helped, but it hasn't done enough to seep past the topsoil, which will be needed for a successful crop, local farmer Tim Gach said.
"I've heard some reports that we might have a very wet spring," he said "When it comes to planting, obviously, you want that to have some moisture to be able to get sprouted. And then as the season goes along, as the roots go down, it needs to be able to find that subsoil moisture to continue the growing process."
Ideally, farmers will be able to get fertilizer down next month and crops planted by early April, but that's only if the soil is ready by then, Gach said.
The impact from dry weather varies greatly depending on how severe it is and long it persists, said Meteorologist Chris Bowman of the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
"The effects start to go from, maybe like, short term where like people's grass or farm fields dry up, to really starting to affect the hydrologic processes where there's not water flowing from creeks into streams, into rivers," he said. "And so that all starts to have an effect. And, like I said, one of the criteria in grading drought is how low creeks and streams and rivers are compared to historical average."
The Missouri River currently sits between 3.5 and 4 feet, but the water level is dropping again after reaching as high as 6.5 feet deep in recent weeks.
Dry subsoil isn't the only risk of a winter drought. Low river levels also mean the river freezes more easily and could create an ice jam, Bowman said.
"Even ... toward the end of December, I think there were some issues with, you know, freezing on the river that was causing ice jams," he said. "As drought, you know, expands and gets worse over time, the effects start to go from, maybe like short term — where people's grass or farm fields dry up — to really starting to affect the hydrologic processes where there's not water flowing from creeks into streams, into rivers."
