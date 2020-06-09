Following the death of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark in an on-duty car accident last week, the entire DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is released from duty until Friday.
To fill the void, many law enforcement agencies across Northwest Missouri have agreed to patrol the county's roads.
"It can be difficult for the agency, and obviously they want to process and grieve and do those things," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. "And it's a little more difficult when it's the chief executive, in this case a sheriff, and so it allows that agency to be able to process and deal with the things that they need to deal with."
Missouri law allows police agencies to assist one another at the request of a sheriff, Puett said.
"There are still citizens that need to be served," he said. "So that's why other area law enforcement agencies are so willing to step up, provide some resources to help serve that community."
Agencies involved in patrol and answering calls for service include the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Andrew County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
In addition, the Cameron Police Department is assisting with dispatch coverage.
Clark will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Amity, Missouri. The St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Funeral Assistance Team were involved in the planning of Clark's procession. The burial will be open to the public and take place at the Oak Cemetery.
Puett told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that more than 40 different law enforcement agencies have served as a "casket guard" for Clark's body, meaning his casket has been attended at all times.
"The big focus and takeaway here is that everybody wants to honor and pay respect to a very good man and an outstanding sheriff," Puett said. "They want to honor and support his family, as well as his DeKalb County Sheriff's Office family."
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report and social media posts by Northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies, Clark was killed when his vehicle was struck on Missouri Highway 33 while responding to a request for assistance from a fellow deputy.
Three other people, all in the car that struck Clark's, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A search of online court records indicates the driver of the vehicle that struck Clark's hasn't been charged following the accident.