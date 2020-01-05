Buchanan County officials have been working on the budget for this year since August, and they are preparing a final draft for a vote next week.
Increases in expenses led the Buchanan County Commissioners to budget carefully, according to Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, but expected receipts and rollover revenue indicate a strong budget.
“I feel like we’ve got a solid budget for 2020, and I think we’ve got a lot of important things that we’re going to accomplish for the citizens of Buchanan County in 2020,” Sawyer said.
Early, unofficial numbers show the county is proposing a budget of about $63 million, which includes a fund balance of just over $16.3 million being brought over from last year’s budget. In 2019, about $56 million was budgeted.
“Kind of the biggest expense difference in this coming year’s budget is our health insurance went up in a significant way,” Sawyer said.
He said there is a trend of health insurance increasing for many organizations, but a “rough” claims history from Buchanan County over the last couple of years is also to blame for the extra expense.
There is expected to be a $480,000 increase in health insurance for the county.
“We made some adjustments to the health insurance plan to try and kind of help minimize that, but we’re still having a significant increase,” Sawyer said.
He said the biggest expense for the county is personnel, including the cost of benefits and wages.
General fund revenues are budgeted to decrease slightly from $16.6 million to $16.4 million, and expenses in that fund are predicted to be higher by almost $2.6 million. In total, $16.4 million in expenses are predicted.
Tax revenue, the largest contributor to the general fund, is budgeted to come in at $11.1 million, a slight increase over 2019’s $10.8 million.
Most funds will see similar revenues and expenditures to last year, with slight changes. However, a general fund category titled “Courts-Law Enforcement” should see a $1.2 million increase in expenses. These are due to predicted increases in salary, service and repair costs and jury expenses.
The capital improvements fund is expected to see an increase of revenues to match an increase in expenses totaling $5.8 million.
A children’s intervention center fund that cost the county more than $250,000 last year is budgeted to cost only $8,000 this year. Sawyer said this is because the children’s advocacy group is now budgeting separately and decided to “go off on their own.”
Gaming revenue was lower than expected last year due to flooding that closed the St. Jo Frontier Casino. The county is preparing for the possibility that the casino could be closed again in the future and is budgeting lower.
The commission will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, where the budget will be adopted.