Buchanan County EMS has announced the death of its medical director, Dr. Scott Hall, in a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hall, aged 38, was pronounced dead at Harrison County Community Hospital at 1:38 p.m. after being the victim along with two family members of a single-vehicle accident aboard a 2018 Polaris General open-cab recreational vehicle along West 211 Lane, south of Bethany, Missouri. Also injured are Maggie Hall, 31, and a 1-year-old child, the patrol reported. Maggie Hall suffered minor injuries, while the child suffered moderate injuries.
"Dr. Hall was more than just our medical director; he was a friend, mentor, teacher, and advocate," Buchanan County EMS said in a social media statement. "Dr. Hall was always an advocate for his patients and pushed us to be the best clinicians we could. Please join us in remembering this great man."
Hall also served as the emergency department medical director at Mosaic Life Care.
"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Dr. Scott Hall. He was a beloved member of the Mosaic family as Emergency Department Medical Director and a devoted husband and father," Mosaic said in a statement. "Dr. Hall was always quick to offer a helping hand in any situation, had a passion to serve rural communities and was dedicated to ensure patients received care by board certified emergency doctors. He cared greatly for his patients and their families. Our communities have lost a true friend and advocate, and we mourn his loss."
