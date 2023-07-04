Scott Hall

Dr. Scott Hall, 38, died on Tuesday. He was Buchanan County EMS director. 

Buchanan County EMS has announced the death of its medical director, Dr. Scott Hall, in a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hall, aged 38, was pronounced dead at Harrison County Community Hospital at 1:38 p.m. after being the victim along with two family members of a single-vehicle accident aboard a 2018 Polaris General open-cab recreational vehicle along West 211 Lane, south of Bethany, Missouri. Also injured are Maggie Hall, 31, and a 1-year-old child, the patrol reported. Maggie Hall suffered minor injuries, while the child suffered moderate injuries. 

