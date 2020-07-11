As of Friday, Buchanan County has 961 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, according to the St. Joseph Health Department daily briefing
Buchanan County has seen the 30-39 year old age range have the most cases of COVID-19 with around 225 cases. Men also have had over 150 more cases than woman in the county, according to data shared by the health department.
Dr. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor for Missouri Western University provided graphs and numbers of seven-day, 10-day and 14-day rolling average to the City Council before a COVID-19 meeting where they voted in favor of masks worn in buildings greater than 10,000 square feet. Clapp said the data he has collected has shown cases have stayed steady and consistent over trends.
"We're hanging in. We're holding our own. It's not getting out of control like it is in many of these other states or many other communities." Clapp said.
Clapp said that while there hasn't necessarily been a spike recently, the consistent daily cases should be a sign for people to be careful as the numbers have also not went down.
"It's right on the edge. All it will take is for one person to go out to something and give it to 20 people," Clapp said.
Clapp said from the numbers that he has tracked and presented Buchanan County has looked at about eight cases a day.
Clapp said the mask mandate started by the council was good, but with the data presented he would have liked to see a complete mask mandate.
Clapp said he believes a lot of different factors have gone into places that have seen cases go down. He said he believes the numbers will eventually trend down but it will come back in the form of a second wave.
"My feeling is that in time, this will continue to diminish. But mark my word, it'll come back," Clapp said. "As soon as we get back into the fall, then we'll see it back and we'll come back to the same level this year. "
Other counties of note with cases in Northwest Missouri is Gentry County with 67 cases and nine deaths, Andrew county with 61 cases and one death, Clinton County with 31 cases and Nodaway County with 31 cases.