A large brush pile across the street from the Bode Ice Arena that caught on fire this summer recently was cleaned up by Buchanan County employees.
The pile of debris was at one of three drop-off sites the city established earlier this year to allow residents to discard brush from storm damage.
“It becomes a hazard. It becomes an eyesore,” said Ron Hook, the Buchanan County Western District Commissioner. “I think we're all involved in doing what's best for the community and beautifying the community. That was just one thing that we saw that we could help out and that’s where we stepped in.”
Hook said the city was “in a bind” and couldn’t remove the piles, so the county offered to help.
“We talk regularly with city administrators and stuff, and we saw a need that they had and couldn't fulfill it,” Hook said. “We definitely want to step in and help out.”
Hook had four employees clear the pile near Bode Ice Arena in three days. The only expenses were the employees, who the county would have been paying anyway, and fuel costs.
“We had three dump trucks running constantly back and forth to the landfill and one equipment operator that would load the trucks and get it all ready,” Hook said.
The Bode pile is the only one the county cleaned up, and there are no plans in the near future to remove similar brush piles near the Interstate 229 bridge and Heritage Park Softball Complex, although the I-229 pile was significantly decreased after the large fire on Oct. 30.
“We took a third of our workforce to go clean that up,” Hook said. “I can't do that every week. But when the need is there and we can offer that, we will definitely help out.”
The brush piles were created as dump sites after a bad windstorm to throw away downed tree limbs. This will remain the plan for now, even after multiple fires in these piles.
“The only thing that creates these brush piles is whenever we have a storm that a lot of people have downed trees and limbs and stuff,” Hook said. “So to accommodate those people, they set up these drop off areas.”
Christmas trees also will continue to be dumped this year near Drake Field on 22nd Street.
Now that the pile near Bode Ice Arena is clear, city officials said they will assess the fire damage to the parking lot and decide if it needs to be fixed sometime this winter.