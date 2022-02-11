Construction on many St. Joseph bridges is moving along thanks to the city’s Bonds to Bridges program.
Brady McKinley, assistant director of the public works department, explained why the repairs were important.
“We identified (bridges) in town that were structurally deficient, functionally obsolete,” said Brady McKinley, assistant director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation. “Most of these bridges are over a hundred years old, some of them are a little newer, that we’re going to make some repairs on.
“Basically, the Bonds for Bridges fills the funding gap (for these bridge projects),” he continued.
Many of them had issues such as being reduced to having only one lane and having weight limits. Adding a sidewalk on the side of these bridges is also required by policy.
Included in this program are three bridges located on North 13th Street, North 22nd Street and King Hill Drive.
McKinley said on Wednesday that the project for the King Hill Drive bridge is almost 90% completed. The North 13th Street bridge will likely be a couple more months.
Under the same contract, construction will also take place on the Gene Field Road bridge, but work on that bridge cannot be started until they finish work on the North 22nd Street bridge.
“Just because you’re going to completely disconnect the neighborhood and the (Eugene Field) school,” he said.
Repairs were also approved for the Huntoon Road bridge, but McKinley said construction likely won’t begin until around the start of spring.
McKinley said there will also be a contract taken out during the upcoming city council meeting for repair and improvements for three more bridges. These are located on 11th Street, Sixth Avenue and McArthur Drive.
“The bridges that’ll be awarded next week, those probably won’t get started for two to three months,” he said.
