Travelers between St. Joseph and Kansas City may need to alter their driving plans for a day or two at the end of this week.
A good stretch of Interstate 29, between Faucett and Dearborn, is scheduled to be closed for 24 hours beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
St. Joseph traffic to Kansas City has commuters taking a detour beginning at the I-29 exit in Faucett. From there, drivers will take Missouri Highway DD, Missouri Highway 371 and Platte County Road H to get back on I-29 heading south.
The closure is due to the scheduled demolition of a bridge that runs over the interstate. The Missouri Highway 116 bridge originally was constructed in 1968. This project will cost $1.5 million, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.
Adam Woods, traffic operations engineer for MoDOT, urged drivers to plan ahead regarding trips on Friday and Saturday.
“If you can, find alternative routes, such as (U.S. Highway) 169 (which) goes through Smithville,” Woods said. “You can use (U.S. Highway) 36 to (Interstate) 35 — takes you to Kansas City, as well.”
On Friday after 10 p.m. until Saturday at 10 p.m., Dearborn residents will not be able to access the interstate from the normal interchange. Those wanting to go northbound will have to take state routes to Faucett or Camden Point.
The demolition on Friday is contingent on weather, and as of Tuesday afternoon, there is a chance of snow on Friday.
“If we need to cancel, we will plan to do the closure one week from this Friday,” Woods said.
The goal is to have the new bridge constructed by June, and during that time there are chances traffic could be reduced to one lane for the stretch of I-29 that runs underneath Highway 116.
This bridge construction is unusual in the sense that there are no entrance or exit ramps to Highway 116. If that were the case, drivers could simply be diverted to those ramps while the bridge was being demolished.