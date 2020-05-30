The people of St. Joseph will see a number of City items on the General Municipal ballot next week, including a multimillion dollar bridge repair question.
Citizens will be asked to decide whether or not the City should issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $20 million for a period of 20 years to repair or replace a dozen bridges across the city.
These bridges were rated “poor” by inspectors and the City Staff believes many of them will have to have weight limits set or could be closed altogether if they do not see work relatively soon.
St. Joseph has no GO bond debt, but the bonds would be paid off through real property tax if approved. Back in March, Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW that the impact on homeowners would be minimal.
“This is a great time to finance this because the interest rates are so favorable and it’s going to cost you, if you have like a $100,000 house, I think it would cost you a couple of bucks a month.”
A 0.1210 increase in property tax rates would fund the repayment. For a home with a market value of $100,000, this would come out to an additional annual cost of $23. A home valued at $300,000 would see an annual increase of about $69.
Voters also will see four propositions that would alter the City Charter.
Proposition 1 would change the structure of the City Council and political map to no longer have five districts, but four. There would be one Mayor, four At-Large Council Members and four District Council Members. The districts will be based off of census data and, if passed, this form of election would go into effect in 2022.
Proposition 2 would require Council Members to forfeit office if they miss more than six regular meetings in a year, unless six of nine Council Members vote to allow them to keep their position.
Proposition 3 would require the submission and Council approval of a capital program at the same time the operating budget is submitted and approved.
Proposition 4 would change the Charter to declare a candidate elected if they receive votes from the majority of voters casting votes in that primary election.
These changes were all recommended by a Charter Review Committee in the Fall of 2019.
There was some discussion about possibly postponing the election a second time due to COVID concerns, but it was determined that couldn’t happen.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said people should not be afraid to vote, because proper safety measures are being taken at the polls.
“I have ‘COVID kits,’ is what I call them,” Baack-Garvey said. “We have everything from hand sanitizer, to masks, to disinfectant spray. That’s all going to be at the polls through my office.”
She said the election judges have been instructed to watch to make sure people are keeping their distance, but she doesn’t expect it to be an issue.
“I don’t think that it’s going to be a problem for this one because I don’t think we’re going to have a large turnout,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll even hit 10%. I think there’s still people nervous out there.”
Those who wish to vote absentee at the County Clerk office can do so until 5 p.m. Monday.