St. Joseph voters have passed a multi-million-dollar bond plan for local bridge repairs and several propositions that will change the City Charter.

More than 75% of those who went to the polls voted that the city should issue $20 million in general obligation bonds over the next 20 years to repair a dozen bridges across the city that have been rated in poor condition.

The bonds will be repaid through a 0.1210 increase in property tax rates for real property. For a home with a market value of $100,000, this will come out to an additional annual cost of $23. A home valued at $300,000 will see an annual increase of about $69.

Mayor Bill McMurray is a proponent of the plan to use the bonds and said he is glad to see local residents agree.

"I was hoping that there would be a good approval (number) because it's a really pressing need for the city," McMurray said. "I am so proud of St. Joe. This is absolutely what we need to do and the voters stepped up."

Voters also approved a proposition that will change the structure of the City Council and local political map to no longer have five districts, but four. There will be one mayor, four at-large council members and four district council members. The districts will be based off of census data These changes will go into effect in 2022. This proposition passed with nearly 73% of the vote.

Proposition 2, which passed with over 91% approval, will require council members to forfeit office if they miss more than six regular meetings in a year, unless six of nine members vote to allow them to keep their position.

A proposition that will require the submission and council approval of a capital program at the same time the operating budget is submitted and approved saw an approval rate of nearly 80%.

Proposition 4, which more 77% of voters approved of, will change the charter to declare a candidate elected if they receive votes from the majority of voters casting votes in that primary election.

McMurray said the 2019 Charter Review Committee was effective in its task of recommending updates to the City Charter. He said the voters' high approval of these municipal items shows that the current City Council is making positive progress.

“The voter’s really gave the city and the council a tremendous vote of confidence tonight and I’m so grateful," McMurray said. "We will just continue moving forward and being progressive in St. Joseph, Missouri: the city worthwhile.”

In total, voter turnout was 13.6%, according to unofficial election results from the Buchanan County Clerk’s office. A little less than 7,000 ballots were cast.