The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with Herzog Contracting Corp. to repair numerous bridge ends on portions of Interstates 29 and 229.
The repairs started on Monday and may cause ramp closures and one-lane traffic.
“They are milling bridge ends and relaying asphalt,” Larry Jacobson, MoDOT Northwest District’s resident engineer, said.
The crews worked on the bridges over Pigeon Creek and Bee Creek Tuesday.
The work on the ramps was to start on Wednesday, however weather caused it to be delayed by a day.
“The plan is to go ahead and start on 229 and do northbound from I believe it’s 22nd Street all the way up to the north end past Highland in the driving lane,” Jacobson said.
If crews are able to get through the north side, they plan to do the south side as well.
“If they can get turned southbound, they will. It depends on how much they can get laid in one day and how much they can mill out in a day,” Jacobson said.
The repairs that are being done this week are on a smaller scale.
“They’re just repairing the asphalt that is in a more deteriorated state in those locations and trying to get us to the next permanent fix,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson asks drivers to keep safety in mind around work zones.
“Just keep in mind that there will be some ramp closures on 229. Always be cautious going through work zones. Buckle up, phone down and just be careful the crews that are out there,” Jacobson said.
Drivers might also see work zone signs just north of St. Joseph where crews have started on another project.
“Within the next month, we’ve already began work on some bridges on the north part of 29, just north of 71, which will be head-to-head traffic there for the next six months,” Jacobson said. “That’s just something coming up in the near future, where we’re rebuilding a couple of bridges and rehabilitating a couple of bridges.”