A woman and child were involved in a car crash Thursday evening.
The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on Corby Parkway around 6 p.m.
The car was occupied by the driver, a woman, and a child. The child was in an unsecured car seat in the back of the car, according to police.
Officers on scene said the child was crying and the woman was conscious and alert. The extent of the injuries are unknown but believed to be serious, according to police.
The cause of the crash is unknown. Police have not released additional details
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.