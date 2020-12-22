Update: Shortly before noon, power was restored to the roughly 1,800 people without power in St. Joseph.
A number of outages left parts of St. Joseph without power Tuesday morning, according to Evergy.
The area affected extended from the west of I-29 down Frederick Avenue to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. It went as far north as Neighbor Road and just slightly south of Frederick Avenue.
The Law Enforcement Communication Center also advised that traffic lights were also out in the area of Belt Highway and Beck Road as well as King Hill Avenue and Lake Avenue.