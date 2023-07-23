top story Two sent to Mosaic after two car collision Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The collision sent the two drivers to Mosaic with minor injuries. Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to Mosaic after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.The crash happened at the intersection of Commercial and 22nd street around 12 p.m.One driver was sent to Mosaic with minor injuries to his rib cage while the other was sent for chest pains.Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department said the white Honda van was traveling west on commercial street when it failed to yield to a black Honda traveling north. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Roads And Traffic Automotive Industry Internet Medicine Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +7 Nebraska UN Command says it's communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier +8 National Entertainment They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking Central Missouri QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you happy with different seat colors at Mizzou Arena? More Regional News → National News +20 World News Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph -- 50 mph +22 World News Fukushima nuclear plant water release within weeks raises worries about setbacks to businesses +7 National News Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured during popular golf tournament More National News → 1:24 Monday Morning Weather Forecast 51 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
