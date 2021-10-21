Two females were transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor and moderate injuries after a traffic crash Thursday afternoon.
First responders performed an extrication on the scene in order to reach one of the female patients. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near Faraon and 22nd streets.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is unknown at this time.
(1) comment
The city street dept, Police department and Mayor really need to address the on going problem at this stop light. And people need to pay attention more at this stop light. Even when approaching it. This light you really need to use caution when the light is yellow, and not run the yellow light because it does turn red, and the other direction turns green at the same time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.